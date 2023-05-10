After years of being amongst the schools that had a steady diet of changing uniform and helmet looks, Oklahoma State football debuted new looks on Wednesday. The new threads give a strong nod to the Cowboys strong run throughout the 1980's, which featured a dominant defense in the early 80's and offensive standouts like Thurman Thomas, Barry Sanders, Mike Gundy and Hart Lee Dykes in the latter half of the decade.

OSU football had previously returned to the look of the mid- and late-80's with throwback jerseys commemorating the 30-year anniversary of Sanders' Heisman Trophy season and Thomas's induction into the Cowboy football Ring of Honor. While the look is a return to the days of old, uniform technology has progressed a great deal since the 1980's. OSU is one of the few schools to use Nike's FUSE technology in the 2023 season.

FUSE (Field Utility Special Edition) uniforms combine research-backed innovation with a precision fit to help allow ultimate performance on the field. Among other features, they are lightweight and provide thermal regulation using Nike Dri-FIT technology.

While OSU's variety of gameday looks from 2016-2022 were generally among the OSU fanbase and college football fans in general, those uniforms did not generally feature the words Oklahoma State or Cowboys (throwback's being the exception). The new look prominently showcases the school's name. The 49 second video debut of the new uniforms hit Twitter (shared below) at 9 A.M. Wednesday and so far the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.