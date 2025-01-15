Cowboy FB staff officially announced

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced Wednesday the addition of several assistant coaches to the OSU football staff for the 2025 season.

The position coaches on the offensive side of the ball include Cooper Bassett and Andrew Mitchell as offensive line coaches, Kevin Johns as quarterbacks coach, Cory Patterson as running backs coach, DJ Tialavea as tight ends coach and Theron Aych as wide receivers coach. They will work with OSU offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, who will also coach inside receivers.

The additions on the defensive side include Greg Brown as safeties coach, Kap Dede as linebackers coach, Jules Montinar as cornerbacks coach and Ryan Osborn as defensive line coach. They will work with OSU defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who will also coach outside linebackers.

Sean Snyder returns to coach OSU’s special teams, punters and kickers.

Profiles on each coach can be found in the links below.

Oklahoma State Football 2025 Coaching Staff

Mike Gundy

Head Coach

Theron Aych

Wide Receivers

Cooper Bassett

Offensive Line

Greg Brown

Safeties

Kap Dede, Ph.D.

Linebackers

Todd Grantham

Defensive Coordinator/Outside Linebackers

Kevin Johns

Quarterbacks

Doug Meacham

Offensive Coordinator/Inside Receivers

Andrew Mitchell

Offensive Line

Jules Montinar

Cornerbacks

Ryan Osborn

Defensive Line

Cory Patterson

Running Backs

Sean Snyder

Special Teams/Punters/Kickers

DJ Tialavea