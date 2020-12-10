Cowboy defenders prepared for a challenge in Waco
For Oklahoma State defenders Amen Ogbongbemiga and Thomas Harper, the Baylor offense presents some challenges.From his linebacker spot, Baylor's propensity to use quarterback Charlie Brewer in the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news