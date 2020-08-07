OStateIllustrated - Cowboy basketball non-con set

STILLWATER – The 2020-21 Oklahoma State basketball non-conference schedule could potentially feature three regular-season conference champions, 10 teams that finished in the top-100 of the 2020 N.E.T. Rankings and eight squads that won 18 games or more despite the shortened season.

According to last season’s final N.E.T. Rankings, the Cowboys faced 24 games against “Quadrant 1” and “Quadrant 2” opponents in 2019-20 – the most in the nation. When combined with the 2021 Big 12 Conference slate, OSU could once again challenge for the national lead in 2020-21.

According to KenPom, the Cowboys have faced a national top-15 schedule in three of the last four seasons (No. 14 in 2019-20). In last year’s N.E.T. Rankings, six of OSU’s potential non-con opponents in 2020-21 would qualify as “Quadrant 1” games, not counting the 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge opponent that will be announced at a later date.

Oklahoma State will play host to seven non-con games in Gallagher-Iba Arena, headlined by a Dec. 19 showdown against ACC foe Virginia Tech. In 2019-20, the Hokies had a resurgent season under first-year head coach Mike Young, who is one of the most respected coaches in the country with over 300 career victories and five NCAA Tournament appearances. In 2007-08, Young and his associate head coach, Mike Boynton, had a successful season together at Wofford.

OSU is slated to open the season at home against Green Bay on Nov. 10, but will also host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 15), Oral Roberts (Nov. 28), Oakland (Dec. 6), Central Oklahoma (Dec. 29) and a game in the Big 12/SEC Challenge (Jan. 30).

Headlined by Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele, Oklahoma State will bring a roster full of Dallas/Fort Worth products to the Metroplex to face North Texas as a part of Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase on Nov. 13. The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular-season title last season and is led by the reigning C-USA Player of the Year, Javion Hamlet. The Hoop Hype XL venue, ticket and tipoff information will be released soon.

December will see the Cowboys will play a pair of marquee road games at Marquette (Dec. 1), as a part of the Big 12/Big East Battle, and at Wichita State (Dec. 12). OSU is 4-1 all-time against Marquette, which was listed at No. 26 in the country in the year’s final N.E.T. Rankings. The Cowboys will return to Intrust Arena in downtown Wichita to face the Shockers after dropping the first game in the four-year series in 2019.

The Cowboys will once again compete in the Charleston Classic, which features perhaps the nation’s most competitive field. Starting on Nov. 19 at TD Arena, the Charleston Classic field includes Florida State, the regular season ACC champions, the American Athletic Conference Champions, Houston, as well as Big East power Seton Hall, Penn State, Tennessee, VCU and Charleston.

This is OSU’s second appearance in the Charleston Classic after a third-place finish in 2015. No stranger to success in TD Arena, Oklahoma State took down Charleston, 73-54, back on Nov. 13, 2019.

Cowboy basketball season tickets are on sale now and start at just $150. Visit okstate.com/tickets or call 877-ALL-4-OSU for more info.