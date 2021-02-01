OStateIllustrated - Cowboy baseball releases full schedule

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State will play its inaugural season at O’Brate Stadium in 2021, hosting 33 games at its new home as part of a 51-game regular season schedule as the Cowboys look to continue their success under ninth-year head coach Josh Holliday.

Ticket information for the 2021 season at O’Brate Stadium will be released soon. Twenty-two of OSU’s home games are scheduled to be video streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.





OSU opens the 2021 season Feb. 19-21 with a three-game road series at Sam Houston State. Following the weekend in Texas, the Cowboys return home for their first-ever game in O’Brate Stadium on Feb. 23 when they host Little Rock in the first of a two-game midweek series.





The Cowboys are scheduled to play nine weekend series at home, with four of those against Big 12 Conference opponents. The non-conference slate is highlighted by the March 12-14 weekend, with OSU hosting perennial power Vanderbilt, a team ranked in the top five nationally in the preseason polls.





OSU will also host Illinois State, Missouri State, Grand Canyon, Central Arkansas, Oral Roberts and New Orleans in non-conference play. The Cowboys will face Louisiana-Monroe at Globe Life Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on March 16.





Holliday’s ballclub is scheduled to face Bedlam-rival Oklahoma five times during the regular season. The first of those meetings comes in a non-conference affair March 30 in Stillwater; the Sooners will also host a non-conference midweek game on May 11. The Bedlam Series will be April 30-May 2, with the Cowboys hosting the opener at O’Brate Stadium before closing out the weekend with the final two games in Norman.





In league play, the Pokes will host Kansas State (March 26-28), West Virginia (April 1-3), Texas (April 23-25) and Baylor (May 14-16).





The Cowboys’ Big 12 road schedule includes a weekend at Texas Tech to open conference play on March 19-21 as well as trips to TCU (April 16-18), Oklahoma (May 1-2) and Kansas (May 7-9).





Postseason play gets underway at the Big 12 Baseball Championship in Oklahoma City set for May 26-30, with NCAA Regionals beginning June 4 and Super Regionals June 11. The 2020 College World Series is scheduled to begin on June 18 in Omaha, Neb