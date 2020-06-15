OStateIllustrated - Cowboy baseball gets 6 seniors back

Sunday was a big day for Oklahoma State baseball's 2021 season. A total of six Cowboy seniors announced their return for a second shot at a senior season, thanks to COVID-19 taking away the majority of their senior season in 2020.

Let’s finish what we started. 👀 on 2021 #GoPokes #MakeItHappen #okstate pic.twitter.com/yUOEqbCRZ3

Outfielder Cade Cabbiness, left-handed pitcher Parker Scott, first baseman Alix Garcia, Utility Max Hewitt, relief pitcher C.J. Varela and outfielder Carson McCusker will all return for the 2021 season.

Starting pitcher Ben Leeper also announced on Sunday that he has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Cubs.

Shortstop Kaden Polcovich was the only Cowboy player or signee selected in the five-round MLB draft last week.

Thus, Cowboy baseball's 2020 squad that had high expectations will be largely intact for next spring, along with an influx of young talent in the signing class.