OStateIllustrated - Costello enters the transfer portal

A day after SI's Pete Thamel reported that a source had indicated Oklahoma State redshirt freshman quarterback Brendan Costello would be entering the transfer portal, the Californian made it official on Thursday.

2019 3-star QB Brendan Costello has officially entered the transfer portal after redshirting last season at #GoPokes @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @OKStateRivals https://t.co/lWAUWkwARP

Costello's departure leaves OSU with just two scholarship quarterbacks in returning starter Spencer Sanders and early-enrollee freshman Shane Illingworth. However, they will be joined in June by JUCO transfer Ethan Bullock.

Walk-ons Shaun Taylor and Peyton Thompson round out Tim Rattay's QB corps for the fall.

Costello redshirted during the 2019 season.