Commitment Breakdown: Oklahoma State lands Rivals250 RB Deondrick Glass
The Situation
Oklahoma State got a huge addition to its 2019 recruiting class on Monday afternoon when Rivals250 running back Deondrick Glass made his commitment to the Cowboys over Texas, Alabama, Georgia and several others. Glass, who accounted for more than 100 touchdowns during his high school career at Texas powerhouse Katy High School, had become a very hot prospect over the past few months. But Oklahoma State's extended courtship paid off in the form of a commitment. Now, the Pokes just have to hang on until next month, when Glass can make it official by signing his letter-of-intent.
Why it's big for Oklahoma State
Glass becomes the highest-ranked member of Oklahoma State's class and the lone four-star to date. Considering most of the class is already in the fold thanks to the early signing period, landing a player of Glass's caliber this late in the game is quite the accomplishment. On the field, Glass could be expected to step right into the lineup and fill the void left by the departing Justice Hill and JD King. Given his highly productive career that's not an unrealstic expecation and just another example of why his commitment is such a big deal. Add in the fact that Glass had Alabama, Georgia and Texas among his group of finalists and was courted by all three programs over the last month-plus and it's a day to celebrate for Oklahoma State coaches and fans alike.
Why it hurts Texas, Alabama and others
This one hurts Texas the most, especially after the Longhorns made a run at Glass after missing out on Noah Cain and Trey Sanders when they announced during the early signing period. Had Texas put all its eggs in the Glass basket from the get-go, they might have been able to edge out Oklahoma State. Instead, one of the most productive backs in Texas history is headed out of the state to a conference foe. Alabama's pursuit of Sanders slowed when the Tide landed Sanders, but Alabama had also been hoping that he might move back his announcement date to see if there would be a spot fo him in the class. Schools like Georgia, Michigan and Miami were also involved at times, but most had be resigned to the fact that Glass wasn't in the cards.