The Situation

Oklahoma State got a huge addition to its 2019 recruiting class on Monday afternoon when Rivals250 running back Deondrick Glass made his commitment to the Cowboys over Texas, Alabama, Georgia and several others. Glass, who accounted for more than 100 touchdowns during his high school career at Texas powerhouse Katy High School, had become a very hot prospect over the past few months. But Oklahoma State's extended courtship paid off in the form of a commitment. Now, the Pokes just have to hang on until next month, when Glass can make it official by signing his letter-of-intent.

Why it's big for Oklahoma State

Glass becomes the highest-ranked member of Oklahoma State's class and the lone four-star to date. Considering most of the class is already in the fold thanks to the early signing period, landing a player of Glass's caliber this late in the game is quite the accomplishment. On the field, Glass could be expected to step right into the lineup and fill the void left by the departing Justice Hill and JD King. Given his highly productive career that's not an unrealstic expecation and just another example of why his commitment is such a big deal. Add in the fact that Glass had Alabama, Georgia and Texas among his group of finalists and was courted by all three programs over the last month-plus and it's a day to celebrate for Oklahoma State coaches and fans alike.

Why it hurts Texas, Alabama and others