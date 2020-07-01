OStateIllustrated - Closer Look: Bernard Kouma

Closer Look: Bernard Kouma
Oklahoma State completed its 2020-21 roster on Monday night, adding center Bernard Kouma. Since Kouma is more or less a direct replacement for transferring C Yor Anei, it's fair to make some direct...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news