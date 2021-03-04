OStateIllustrated - Change at the Top: Holder set to retire

An email sent out to Alumni on Thursday morning set the stage for big news at tomorrow's Board of Regents meeting, when a change at Athletic Director will be formally announced.

OSU president Burns Hargis will recommend to the board that Athletic Director Mike Holder be transitioned to an advisory role following his upcoming retirement, and that current Deputy A.D./Sports Administrator Chad Weiberg would take over the reigns at that same time. Hargis is expected to recommend that Holder be appointed as Athletic Director Emeritus. The transition is expected to take place on July 1, 2021.

Holder took over as A.D. in 2005, following an outstanding run as OSU's head men's golf coach. His legacy as OSU's A.D. will undoubtedly be focused on what he was able to accomplish in fundraising and the numerous new and upgraded facilities that came from that work.

Boone Pickens Stadium was the first and centerpiece of the facility improvements Holder oversaw. Many pieces of the Oklahoma State "Athletic Village" were put in place during his tenure. Those include the Sherman E. Smith Training Center (indoor football/multi-sport practice facility), the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center, a major upgrade to the Cowgirl soccer stadium - now Neal Patterson Stadium - and what may be the jewel of all college baseball stadiums, the brand-new O'Brate Stadium.

A 1994 graduate of Oklahoma State, Weiberg spent several years at OSU in athletics, with the Alumni Association and the OSU Foundation before moving on to other jobs around the Big 12 Conference. After several years in various roles at Kansas State, Weiberg was promoted to Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development. From there, he moved to the Deputy Athletic Director at Texas Tech for two years before returning to his alma mater in 2017.