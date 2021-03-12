OStateIllustrated - Championship notes & quotes

With the win over Baylor, Oklahoma State advances to the Big 12 Championship final for the fourth time and for the first time since 2009. The Cowboys are 2-1 in the Big 12 final, and brought home the championship trophy in 2004 and 2005. Saturday’s Big 12 Championship final will tipoff at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Cowboys will take on No. 3 Texas, who advanced to the championship game after No. 2 Kansas withdrew due to COVID-19 protocols. In the span of 19 days, the Cowboys have taken down six ranked opponents, including four that were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game. Four of the six wins came away from home.

Oklahoma State's win was their 6th ranked win in the last 19 days. That is the 2nd-shortest span for 6 ranked wins in the AP Poll era.



In 2010-11, UConn got 6 ranked wins in an 18-day span which included the beginning of the NCAA Tournament in their run to the national title. pic.twitter.com/DvzQgcALZf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 13, 2021

Despite COVID-19 shortening the 2020-21 season, Oklahoma State has reached 20 victories on the season for just the 37th time in school history. The win is OSU’s first over the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship since taking down No. 1 Texas in the semifinals of the 1999 tournament. The Cowboys are now 2-6 all-time versus the 1-seed. The win over the Bears came on what would have been Eddie Sutton's 85th birthday.

How about our Cowboys! Unbelievable effort, toughness, and a heck of a coaching job by @thacoachmike and our staff. Only fitting that we won this game on what would’ve been my Dad’s 85th birthday. He would’ve absolutely loved this team! They play like his great teams did.#GoPokes — Scott Sutton (@ScottSutton1970) March 13, 2021