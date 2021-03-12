 OStateIllustrated - Championship notes & quotes
Championship notes & quotes

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Publisher

With the win over Baylor, Oklahoma State advances to the Big 12 Championship final for the fourth time and for the first time since 2009. The Cowboys are 2-1 in the Big 12 final, and brought home the championship trophy in 2004 and 2005.

Saturday’s Big 12 Championship final will tipoff at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Cowboys will take on No. 3 Texas, who advanced to the championship game after No. 2 Kansas withdrew due to COVID-19 protocols.

In the span of 19 days, the Cowboys have taken down six ranked opponents, including four that were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game. Four of the six wins came away from home.

Despite COVID-19 shortening the 2020-21 season, Oklahoma State has reached 20 victories on the season for just the 37th time in school history.

The win is OSU’s first over the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship since taking down No. 1 Texas in the semifinals of the 1999 tournament. The Cowboys are now 2-6 all-time versus the 1-seed.

The win over the Bears came on what would have been Eddie Sutton's 85th birthday.

Quotes:

"Yeah, no, he was actually fine this morning. But I think he ate like a spicy chicken sandwich at some point, like upset his stomach, and I think it was coming out of both ends, I'm probably sharing too much here. But we tried to throw him out in the game and he didn't have it. I think, on the flip side, it speaks to our deptht hat we got a starter, a guy that's been really good for us at times this year who officially did scratch today and we were still able to beat the No. 2 team in the country in a conference tournament semifinal game." Mike Boynton on being without Bryce Williams

"I'm so proud, try to get these guys back and get some rest and try to get a game plan together for the Longhorns." Boynton on advancing to the championship game

