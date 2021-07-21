Brown named to Walker Watch List

For the third day in a row, an Oklahoma State player has been named to a major award watch list.

This time it is super senior running back L.D. Brown. He is one of 82 players announced as a preseason candidate by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Brown is expected to be the lead back of a committee running backs corps at OSU in 2021. Though he has just one career start, Brown has three 100-yard rushing games to his credit and boasts a 5.7 yard career rushing average.

He's one of six 2020 Cowboy seniors who opted to take advantage of Covid-19 related eligibility changes.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award in November and three finalists will be announced later in the month. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient, and the winner of the 2021 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.