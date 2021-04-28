OStateIllustrated - Boynton lands in-conference transfer

Mike Boynton is back at work in the transfer portal, filling needs. On Wednesday former Texas Tech power forward Tyreek Smith announced that he would be staying in the Big 12 and joining Oklahoma State.

After taking a medical redshirt in 2019-20, Smith played in 29 games as a reserve for the Red Raiders. He averaged 2.6 points per game and 2.4 rebounds. Despite limited minutes, he finished as Tech's second-leading shot-blocker with 21.

At 6-7, 220 pounds, Smith brings a physical presence that the Cowboys lacked at times last season.

The book on Smith's game is that he is a prolific shot-blocker and rebounder and has a promising jump shot to go with those skills. To wit on his proficiencies, on a per-minute basis, Smith's percentages made him the third highest block proficiency and fifth-highest rebounding proficiency for the Red Raiders since 2009.

Along with Syracuse forward Woody Newton, Smith is the second of a possible three transfers in for Boynton and the Pokes this offseason. Straight by the numbers, OSU has room to add one more scholarship player. However, the NCAA's ruling on the school's appeal of the punishment handed down last year is still a factor. Part of that punishment was the loss of three scholarships over three years (one per year), which obviously could affect Boynton's ability to bring on another player as a transfer or incoming freshman scholarship player.