After a long and winding recruitment, Mike Boynton finally got his top target when Cade Cunningham announced his decision on Tuesday night. It's not a shock, given that Cunningham's brother is on the OSU staff, but as he noted in his announcement video, he was close to choosing another school (likely Kentucky, though he did not name names).

I am who I am, and who I’m not, I will never be. pic.twitter.com/FDDZBd7KRJ — Cade Cunningham (@CadeCunningham_) November 5, 2019

Cunningham is the second verbal in the Cowboys' 2020 class, joining 4-star guard Rondel Walker on the commit list. Boynton still has some premium targets left on the board: fellow 5-star shooting guard Bryce Thompson, who will visit unofficially on Wednesday in advance of his decision and 4-star forward J.T. Thor. For his part, Thompson tweeted cryptically just minutes after Cunningham's Twitter announcement.

well that changes things🧐👀 — Bryce Thompson👑 (@B3thompson__) November 6, 2019

Commit Walker couldn't resist jumping into the fray after Thompson's recruitment, with this gem.