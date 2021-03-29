OStateIllustrated - Boynton gets an extension, raise

Monday morning brought good to news to the Oklahoma State basketball program.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported this morning that head coach Mike Boynton has agreed to a contract extension and pay raise. According to the report, the extension is 7 years in length and averages $3 million per year. That's up a little over 50% from the $1.9 million average in his last deal, signed in 2018.

Boynton was sure to be a top target of a number of schools who have begun coaching searches. In fact, Norlander reports that Boynton had already been contacted by a number of power conference programs to gauge his interest.

Obviously, Boynton wanted to stay in Stillwater and continue the rebuilding job he started four years ago.

More details on the extension are expected this afternoon via Oklahoma State.