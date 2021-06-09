Big Plans for Big 12?

With June now fully underway and one school after another setting up visit weekends both big and small it's time to take a look around the conference and see what the conference's foes are up to. Each week this summer we'll be asking questions of Rivals.com's Big 12 recruiting analysts to take a look at how things are playing out on campuses across the conference.

What are the unique features you're expecting to see your school roll out in June?

West Virginia has a lot of new facilities to show off since the dead period has been in effect and I think that will be something that is going to be a centerpiece. The coaching staff was able to host one summer official visit group in 2019 and they hosted some outdoor dining options on the field and pictures with the players families as well so that should make for a unique experience in itself. - Keenan Cummings, WVSports.com

Things are probably different at Kansas as the new staff was just hired. They got their camp schedule out and have quickly started contacting recruits. I expect it to be a busy month as they are building new relationships and having visitors on campus. - Jon Kirby, Jayhawkslant.com



The advent of rolling official visits, with camps and Junior Days mixed right in. The Cowboys started off the official visits this past weekend with a lone visitor (Arkansas verbal Andrew Chamblee). A large group arrives on June 9. Then the 11th, 16th and 22nd all have official visitors in. - Jeff Johnson, OStateIllustrated.com



Baylor really doesn't get started until the weekend of June 18 with official visits. Things are still a little in the dark. However, they are taking advantage of the new rules of recruiting so they can host a lot of 2023s starting June 15. There are also a couple of 2022s that they want to look at individually. This new private workout step is pretty important since programs didn't get to see the 2022s in person until now. — Kevin Lonnquist, SicEmSports.com

This month has brought about a bit of a different camp schedule from before, as the coaching staff is hosting four mid-week sessions rather than spreading them out over the Saturdays in June. Official visits began this past weekend with Iowa State hosting 15 prospects, including four commits. The biggest feature likely won’t be done until later this summer, but recruits are getting a good glimpse at the new Sports Performance Center that is adjacent to Jack Trice Stadium and will include new locker rooms and several football amenities. - Bill Seals, CycloneReport.com

I think everything is about the NLI announcements and how the coaches incorporate that messaging into the official and unofficial visit process. Tech announced a new program earlier this week, Beyond Verified, becoming the first program partnered with OpenDorse. The idea is to help build the athlete's brand and educate them on how to then monitize said brand. I still do not understand what this will look like over the next few years, but it is very intriguing to follow the changes and trends across college football. - Matt Clare, RedRaiderSports.com

With a new coaching staff, there are some unknowns on how Texas will approach the month of June. If the first weekend of official visits is any indication, it’s going to be a lot of just building personal relationships more than it is flash shiny new toys in Austin. Texas is really stressing Name, Image and Likeness, which makes sense with UT’s ability to market its athletes. - Jason Suchomel, Orangebloods.com



Klieman and the 'Cats are very active on the road this month. (Associated Press)

Kansas State won't be doing anything particularly unique. They are attending many satellite camps, and have already shown up to a few and extended several offers from them. A few that they appeared at have been Lindenwood University in St. Louis, Mercer's mega camp in Georgia, SMU and Florida State. Additionally, their most significant camp will be held in Manhattan on June 12 and be conducted under the lights inside the stadium. - Derek Young, KStateOnline.com