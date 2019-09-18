STILLWATER – A trio of ESPN Big Monday games, the most for Oklahoma State since 2013-14, and showdowns on CBS and ABC highlight Cowboy basketball’s 2020 Big 12 Conference schedule.

When combined with OSU’s non-conference schedule, the Cowboys are now slated to play 26 games against teams that finished in the top 100 of the 2019 KenPom Rankings, including 21 in the top 50. OSU will play 17 games against NCAA Tournament squads from a year ago and six games against NIT participants.

OSU will host Big Monday home games against West Virginia (Jan. 6) and Kansas (Feb. 24), and will also play in the ESPN showcase game at Allen Fieldhouse against the Jayhawks (Feb. 24). OSU has played 44 times on Big Monday since 1992, but last made an appearance in the 2017 Bedlam win in Norman.

The Red Raiders are coming off an appearance in the 2019 NCAA championship game, and will visit GIA on Feb. 15 for a noon tipoff on CBS. This marks OSU’s fifth appearance on CBS since 2017, and the 55th in program history.

Both Phillips 66 Bedlam showdowns in 2020 will be conveniently played on Saturdays, including a primetime ABC game in Norman on Feb. 1. The Cowboys last appeared on ABC in 2009. The Sooners return to Stillwater on Feb. 22. OSU has taken four of the last seven Bedlam games, although OU won both games in 2019.

The Cowboys will open play in the nation’s best basketball conference on Jan. 4 at Texas Tech. The Big 12 has ranked as America’s best conference by KenPom in six of the last seven seasons. In the last two years, no conference has produced more Elite Eight or Final Four teams than the Big 12.

The new Big 12 Now on ESPN+ is a must for every Cowboy basketball fan. Forty Big 12 Conference games will be exclusively shown on the digital platform, including Oklahoma State game against Texas (Jan. 15), at Iowa State (Jan. 21) and at home against TCU (Feb. 5), as well as almost every Cowboy home non-conference game.

ESPN+ is the new digital home of Big 12 Now, and is available via the ESPN App, ESPN.com or espnplus.com for just $4.99 per month. Subscribers can watch ESPN+ on the ESPN App via most major mobile and connected-TV platforms, including iPhone, iPad, AppleTV, Android devices, Roku, Chromecast, FireTV, XBOX One, Playstation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. It is also available via ESPN.com on the web.

On the court, the Cowboys return all five starters, including captains Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa, and 78 percent of their scoring from last season, and will be joined by a signing class unanimously ranked among the nation's top-25.

