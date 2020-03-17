With Covid-19 shutting down sports and everything else in the U.S., we're looking for things to do everywhere, and that includes the Corral. With that in mind. we've come up with NCAA Tournament-style rankings for Oklahoma State players in football, basketball, baseball, wrestling and golf.

Currently, we're in the nominating process for worthy players in each sport. Once we come up with 66 deserving participants in each sport, we will set seedings and a bracket to determine the best of all-time in each. After that, we will take the 8-12 top finishers within each sport and come up with a master bracket for the best of all-time among all sports.Below are the links to the nominating threads for each sport:

While it's certainly not as exciting as spring football and baseball season, Oklahoma State has rich histories in all five sports. That includes one of the greatest running backs of all-time, one of the best college baseball players ever and one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the sport. So please join OSI and OSU fanatics around the country in making this as fun and interesting as possible!