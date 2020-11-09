 OStateIllustrated - Bedlam set for Primetime
Bedlam set for Primetime

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Oklahoma State's visit to in-state rival Oklahoma on November 21st has been selected by ABC for its Primetime broadcast. The two teams will kick off in Norman at 6:30 p.m. CST.

The two teams are vying for position in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma State (4-1 Big 12) trailing Iowa State (5-1) by virtue of having played one less conference game. The Cowboys do own a head-to-head tie-breaker with the Cyclones. Oklahoma is currently tied for third in the Big 12 with Texas. Both teams sport 4-2 conference records.

