OStateIllustrated - Bedlam hoops postponed due to Covid-19

Oklahoma State's men's basketball has temporarily suspended activities due to a positive Covid-19 case within the program. As a result, the Saturday, January 16th Bedlam contest with Oklahoma in Stillwater has been postponed.

“The well-being of the young men in our program has always been and will continue to be the most important thing to me, my staff and our administration,” said Cowboy head coach Mike Boynton. “We’ve been very fortunate to play the games we’ve played thus far, and we will await the advice of our medical staff before making any decisions on a return to team activities.”

The Cowboys trip to West Virginia on Tuesday, January 19 was previously postponed due to Covid issues in the Mountaineer program. The Big 12 Conference will work to reschedule both contests at a later date, if possible.



