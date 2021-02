The Big 12 announced another changed for Bedlam hoops on Monday.

The February 25th matchup in Stillwater has now been moved to Monday, March 1st at 8 p.m. ESPN2 will televise the contest.

It is the second change for Bedlam in Stillwater. It was originally scheduled for January 16th, but Covid issues caused a postponement and reschedule to Feb. 25.

The two teams will play twice in a three day span, with the Cowboys traveling to Norman on Saturday, February 27th.