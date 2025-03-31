Baseball swept by KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Oklahoma State dropped its series finale at Kansas Sunday, falling 11-2 to the Jayhawks at Hoglund Ballpark.

With the loss, the Cowboys fell to 12-13 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play, while KU is now 23-6 and 6-3 in the league.

Offensively for OSU, Brayden Smith extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double, and Colin Brueggemann mashed his seventh home run, tying him for the team lead.

Ryan Ure took the loss on the mound, falling to 1-3 on the season. The southpaw allowed three runs on five hits in three innings, striking out three and issuing a pair of walks.

The Cowboys took an early 1-0 lead in their first at bat as a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kollin Ritchie plated Nolan Schubart.

KU tied the game up via the long ball in the third as Ian Francis connected on his fifth home run of the season to make the score 1-1.

In the fourth, Brueggemann led off the inning with a home to left field to put the Pokes back on top, but the Jayhawks answered with a two-run shot off the bat of Michael Brooks to take a 3-2 advantage in the bottom of the frame.

Kansas extended its lead in the fifth, taking advantage of four singles and three walks to plate five runs and go up by an 8-2 margin.

OSU returns to action Tuesday at Missouri State, with first pitch in Springfield scheduled for 6:30 p.m.