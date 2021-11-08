Back in the top 10, night game on tap

After their second dominating performance in a row, the Oklahoma State Cowboys returned to the top 10 in both polls when they were released on Sunday afternoon.

After thoroughly outplaying West Virginia in a 24-3 win in Morgantown, OSU moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 10.

The move was the same in the Coaches Poll.

Currently, the Cowboys are the lowest-ranked one-loss Power Five team. Alabama (No. 3 AP/2 Coaches), Oregon (5/6), Ohio State (6/5), Notre Dame (7/7), Michigan State (8/9) and Michigan (9/8) comprise the one-loss teams ahead of OSU in the polls. Georgia, Cincinnati and Oklahoma are the three remaining undefeateds.

OSU will get their chance to knock No. 4 (both polls) Oklahoma off in three weeks in the annual Bedlam series. In the next two weeks, OU takes on Big 12 contenders Iowa State and Baylor, while the Cowboys will face TCU and Texas Tech in a bid to run their 2021 record to 10-1 and ensure a Big 12 Championship game appearance almost regardless of the Bedlam outcome.



Meanwhile, kickoff time and television for TCU at OSU was released on Sunday out of the six-day window. The game was picked up by Fox for its nationally-televised prime-time slot at 7 p.m. Oklahoma State had already promoted a "black-out" for the game and the time slot should make for an electric atmosphere.