Arkansas was the first Power Five offer for Aaron Moore nearly a year ago, and now it looks as if the Hogs might also be on the receiving end of Moore's first official visit. The talented hybrid defensive end/linebacker was last on campus for the school's junior day and communication between him and defensive coordinator John Chavis has been consistent since. Rivals.com recently caught up with Moore to talk about the Hogs as well as his most recent Power Five offer from Oklahoma State.

Arkansas: "Coach Chavis been really interested in me and we got a good relationship, he came by practice today and watched our practice and I called him and talked to him a little bit."

On potential fit in Arkansas defense: "I last visited there for the junior day and I got to sit down and have lunch with Coach Chavis and Coach Morris. They really see me as a hybrid. They talked about using me in different ways in different packages."

On his next Arkansas visit: "My next visit is possibly going to be an official visit.

Oklahoma State: "They came by and watched our practice and my coach let me know that they offered me after. The defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was the coach there to see me."

On what he knows about the Pokes: "I know a little bit. I've been in contact with their linebacker coach for the last couple weeks and he let me know he was coming down. But now that they've offered I’m interested in learning much more about the program and it’s just a blessing they have faith in my ability at that next level. It means a lot."

On upcoming visits: "I plan on scheduling another one with Kentucky and Oklahoma State. I’m going to try to take all my officials during the offseason most likely but some may schedule a little into the season in the fall."