OStateIllustrated - Anderson, Williams staying the course

Anderson, Williams staying the course
Add two more to the list of Cowboys who have declared that they're going to be on campus for the 2020-21 season.Sophomore guard Avery Anderson became the fourth current Cowboy (out of a possible 8)...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news