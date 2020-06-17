OStateIllustrated - Add Harris, Jr. to the "returning" list

Add Harris, Jr. to the "returning" list
It's been a good day to be Mike Boynton. Add sophomore guard Chris Harris, Jr. to the growing list of Cowboys who have announced they will be returning to Oklahoma State, despite the uncertainty su...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news