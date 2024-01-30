Oklahoma State's schedule for the 2024 football slate was announced on Tuesday morning, along with the full new-look Big 12 schedule. It features six home games, the renewal of some old rivalries and ushers in some that may become new rivalries. South Dakota State, Arkansas, Utah, West Virginia, Arizona State and Texas Tech are all set to visit Stillwater in '24.

It is a heavily front-loaded home schedule, with four of the six games at Boone PIckens Stadium occurring in the first six weeks of the season. Only two home dates on the schedule after October 5th.

Things kick off for OSU with reigning FCS champion South Dakota State on August 31st. The Pokes will play host to an old rival in Arkansas. The two schools last played in 1980, but there were 19-straight matchups in the series from 1962-80. They will wrap-up the non-conference slate with a trip east on 412 to renew the in-state rivalry with Tulsa in what will be eight seasons in.a row for the Gateway Turnpike Classic.

The first week of the Big 12 slate will feature a match-up of two teams that will likely be among the favorites to win the new-look league sans Oklahoma and Texas. OSU will play host to the Utah Utes for the first time ever on Sept. 21. The two teams have played only once before, with OSU picking up a road win in 1945.

A trip to Kansas Sate follows the Utah game, and West Virginia will travel to Stillwater on October 5th. The first of two bye weeks occurs on Oct. 12, giving the Cowboys an extra week to prepare for the first road trip to BYU on Oct. 19. The following week, OSU will play in the state of Texas for a conference game for the first time in nearly two years as Baylor plays host to the Cowboys on Oct. 26.

Arizona State is slated for OSU's Homecoming on Nov. 2. That is OSU's latest Homecoming since the 2002 and just the third time it's happened in November since the 1985 season. ASU has become a familiar opponent, with the two teams playing for the past three seasons. This will be the first time it's as in-conference opponents.

Another Texas trip is on the docket for Nov. 9, when OSU travels to Ft. Worth to take on TCU. Following their second bye week on Nov. 16, OSU's final home game and Senior Day/Night comes on Nov. 16, when Texas Tech will visit the Boone.

The regular season schedule will wrap up six days later with a renewal of the series with Colorado on Black Friday in Boulder. The two teams have played 47 games previously. It also marks OSU's first ever game on the day after Thanksgiving.

The Big 12 wraps it's 2024 season with the Big 12 Championship Game on December 7, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. OSU played in two of the last three Big 12 title games.