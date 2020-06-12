Over the last six weeks, 2022 quarterback Sam Horn has seen his recruitment take off.

On April 23, Virginia Tech offered the 6-foot-3, 180 pound junior out of Collins Hill High in Suwanee (Ga.). Since the Hokie offer, schools like Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and West Virginia have pulled the trigger.

"It has been pretty crazy really," said Horn. "Before the new offers started coming in, I had offers from Appalachian State and Troy. Now I have offers from Power 5 schools, SEC schools, and I have some schools that have told me I can play football and baseball.

"I play shortstop and pitcher in baseball and I would love to be a dual-sport guy in college, so getting baseball offers are big too. Things are just going great right now."

With it not being a normal spring or summer, Horn hasn't been able to get out to see different schools or get face-to-face time with the coaches. Out of the schools that have offered, he has only been on the campus of Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State (baseball tournament) and Tennessee.

Georgia Tech is the local school and he has interest in the Yellow Jackets, but it is the school in Knoxville that he knows most about.

"Both of my parents went to Tennessee, my brother is a student there now and my grandparents live right there in Knoxville, so I know a lot about Tennessee.

"I was playing golf with my brother the day they offered. Before I could let anyone know, my brother had already called to tell my parents. It was a big offer and everyone was excited.

"I really like Tennessee progressed last season and I see them as a program on the rise right now. They got better and better during last season, they are recruiting really well in 2021 and the offer means a lot to me.

"I do have a lot of interest in Tennessee."

A few others have caught his attention too.

"I know the most about Tennessee, but Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Virginia Tech do stand out as well," said Horn. "I have been talking to Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz a good bit and I like him, so I want to take a visit out there.

"I am talking a little to some of the other schools too, but I like them because they are winning program, they have produced good players and I have a list of schools I am interested in."

Horn now is just waiting to take visits. With coaches not being able to call him yet due to him being a rising junior, he is talking to as many coaches as he can each week. Workouts are starting back at Collins Hill, he is back playing baseball tournaments, so his schedule if pretty full.

This fall is likely when he will get a chance to start comparing schools.

"I want to visit as many schools as possible. The visits will be very important to me. I want to see how each school runs things, how the coaches are and find out where I fit in best at.

"Fitting in for me will be the biggest part of my decision. I want to see how my relationship with the position coach is, if we can talk about anything, and it will not be just about football for me. The fit, baseball, hospitality and a lot will go into my decision."

Horn is in no rush to make a decision. He is still in the infant stage of his recruitment, and in the coming months, he hopes to take that next step and get a better feel for many schools on his list.



