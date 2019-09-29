THE SITUATION

One of the most sought-after sophomores in Texas has put an early bow on his recruitment. Class of 2022 offensive tackle Kelvin Banks gave a commitment to Oklahoma State on Sunday after a weekend visit to Stillwater, Okla. Banks is the first prospect to commit in the Cowboys' 2022 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound sophomore out of Summer Creek (Texas) High School had a colossal offseason, garnering offers from the likes of Florida State, Texas, Utah and Arizona State. Oklahoma State was the first Power 5 school to extend an offer to Banks. He camped there in June and returned this past weekend to take in the Pokes' 26-13 victory over No. 24 Kansas State. Banks' decision to commit early on in his recruitment came within 24 hours of the visit.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"The main thing that really has me ready (to commit) is that they treat me like I am family there and seeing how good their academics program was a big thing for me. Their push has been really good. It's more than just football; it's like a brotherhood. From the jump, I loved their facilities and everything, and each coach treated me like I was their own." "The highlights of my visit there was having a good time, seeing the atmosphere of the game and their support from their fans. The only thing I was thinking when I left the game is, 'How quickly can I be a Cowboy?' They didn't have to describe a future for me; I had already seen how great I would be treated there." "The main coaches that recruited me was Coach (Charlie) Dickey and Coach (Robert) Luce. They showed me that there was more to the school than just football. It's a family." "What stood out is how well they communicate with each other. It shows that you can trust in one another." "We visited yesterday for the game vs. Kansas State and one thing that caught my eye was that the whole stadium was packed even with a rain delay. People still stayed and supported their team." "One thing that Coach Dickey did was introduce me to his family and most people wouldn't do that the first time you meet a person and every time Coach Luce had a chance, he made me feel right at home. The same goes for Coach Dickey."

RIVALS REACTION