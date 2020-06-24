 OStateIllustrated - 2020 Preview: Safeties
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 15:28:45 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Preview: Safeties

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Publisher

As we have slowly rolled through each position group, a theme is starting to emerge - lots of returning starters and depth in the groups we've looked at so far.It's no different with Dan Hammerschm...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}