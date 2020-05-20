Redshirt senior Cameron Murray was OSU's most productive player on the interior defensive line in 2019. He started all 13 games and racked up 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, three QB hurries and three pass break-ups. In fact, Murray earned the OSU Barry Sanders Award for 2019, which goes to the player with the greatest contribution and least recognition. Murray looks primed for a strong senior campaign in 2020.

Much like our first preview - 2020 Running Backs - Oklahoma State's defensive tackles return a ton of production in 2019 to the field in 2020. In fact, they go one better than the RB's, returning 100% of their productive players (vs 99.6%).

While Murray was clearly the most productive DT in 2019, Colorado transfer Israel Antwine was in the conversation. A paperwork issue on his waiver application forced Antwine to miss the first three games, and play his way into game shape. Despite those setbacks, Antwine tallied 25 total tackles (14 solo), 4 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks. He played in 10 games and started the final nine and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by the coaches.

The Murray-Antwine tandem may be as good as any in the Big 12 in 2020.

In recent years, the best performing OSU defensive tackle groups have featured two top-line starters and a host of quality depth that allows for a lot of rotation. They have that setup for 2020, with Samuela Tuihalamaka, Jayden Jernigan, Amadou Fofana and Brendon Evers all returning from strong seasons in 2019. Sione Asi appeared in two games while adjusting from JUCO ball. Xavier Ross will emerge from redshirt in 2020 to provide additional depth.

Tuihalamaka appeared in 12 games and had 20 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one sack.

Jernigan turned in a remarkably strong showing for a true freshman on the interior. He played in all 13 games and had 13 tackles. Jernigan was especially adepth in TFL and sacks, with four and two, respectively.

Fofana played in 11 games and had nine tackles.

Evers began his redshirt freshman season very strongly, starting three of the first four games. An undisclosed injury slowed him the rest of the season, though he did play in 10 games total. The injury was surgically-corrected in the offseason and Evers should be full strength by the start of fall camp.

That gives OSU a DT rotation of six proven players, with Asi and Ross possibly stepping up in 2020. That rotation will be expected to set the tone early for Jim Knowles' defense this fall.