WR Shepherd enters transfer portal
Oklahoma State redshirt senior wide receiverJonathan Shepherd has entered the transfer portal.Shepherd's likely departure falls into the category of expected/needed attrition for Oklahoma State to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news