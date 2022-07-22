Wilson named to Rimington watch list

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State center Preston Wilson is one of 40 FBS players on the preseason watch list for the 2022 Rimington Trophy, it was announced Friday by the Rimington Trophy Committee.

Wilson, who started the final seven games of the 2021 season at right tackle, is one of six centers from the Big 12 on the watch list for the award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding center in college football.

The redshirt junior from Argyle, Texas has played in 24 of 25 games during his OSU career with 12 of those being starts. Wilson has played multiple positions along the offensive line for the Cowboys having started games at both right guard and right tackle in 2021. With the loss of Danny Godlevske, Wilson shifted to the center position where he worked in the spring.

The Rimington Trophy committee uses three prestigious All-America teams to determine a winner of the award – The Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America. The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to open the 2022 season September 1 when it faces Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on FS1.

