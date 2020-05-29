OStateIllustrated - Who has the best look? We rank the Big 12 uniforms

Who has the best look? We rank the Big 12 uniforms
A ranking of Mike Farrell's favorites helmets a few weeks ago sparked such debate that we decided to take this discussion a step further.
Who has the best uniforms in college football?
We decided to keep it with the Power Five schools – sorry, Boise State, snubbed again – and gave three of our most opinionated staff members (recruiting director Mike Farrell, national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and social media director Woody Wommack) a vote.
Today we move to the Big 12 after the Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 and SEC rankings produced plenty of conversation earlier this week. We will reveal a new conference uniform ranking each weekday (full series schedule below). The series culminates on Sunday with our overall ranking of Power Five uniforms, from No. 1 to No. 65.
Also on Sunday, we will reveal the composite ranking for all 65 teams based off the votes of Farrell, Gorney and Wommack.
Let us know what you think each day @Rivals.
*****
SERIES SCHEDULE
Monday: Ranking the Big Ten uniforms
Tuesday: Ranking the SEC uniforms
Wednesday: Ranking the ACC uniforms
Thursday: Ranking the Pac-12 uniforms
Friday: Ranking the Big 12 uniforms
Saturday: Which uniform is the favorite among top high school prospects?
Sunday: Ranking the Power Five uniforms, Nos. 1-65
*****
1. TEXAS
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 8
Gorney: 5
Wommack: 13
Comment: "The home jerseys are classic but the road whites are so sharp. One of the best looks in college football." – Gorney
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM
*****
2. OKLAHOMA STATE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 17
Gorney: 15
Wommack: 6
Comment: "The regular uniform is good enough but the all-black helmet is outstanding, and the orange helmet with the cowboy on the side is one of the best in the game." – Gorney
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA STATE FANS AT OSTATEILLUSTRATED.COM
*****
3. TCU
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 15
Gorney: 25
Wommack: 4
Comment: “One of my favorites especially with the dark helmets, but even the white pop. The uniforms are solid but this is mainly about those amazing helmets.” — Farrell
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TCU FANS AT PURPLEMENACE.COM
*****
4. BAYLOR
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 28
Gorney: 24
Wommack: 5
Comment: "Whether it’s the shiny gold or the matte green or matte black helmets, Baylor has some of the best combinations anywhere." – Gorney
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH BAYLOR FANS AT SICEMSPORTS.COM
*****
5. OKLAHOMA
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 33
Gorney: 18
Wommack: 21
Comment: "I like the classic Oklahoma uniform over some alternatives but a few years ago the Sooners wore white helmets with a red OU and that was the best look yet." – Gorney
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM
*****
6. TEXAS TECH
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 38
Gorney: 39
Wommack: 55
Comment: "The Red Raiders have experimented with a lot of alternative uniforms. Some have worked, Some haven't. But I especially like the all-white look from helmet to jersey to pants. Not a fan of the Texas state flag uniforms, sorry." – Gorney
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS TECH FANS AT REDRAIDERSPORTS.COM
*****
7. WEST VIRGINIA
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 30
Gorney: 53
Wommack: 52
Comment: "The best look is when West Virginia wears its blue jerseys and white helmets. Some of the alternative uniforms look great but can’t say I’m a fan of the all-yellow look." – Gorney
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WEST VIRGINIA FANS AT WVSPORTS.COM
*****
8. KANSAS
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 45
Gorney: 63
Wommack: 32
Comment: “Kansas could do more to stand out, which is why the Jayhawks are so low. Their color combination isn’t bad but the lack of creativity stands out in the Big 12.” — Farrell
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KANSAS FANS AT JAYHAWKSLANT.COM
*****
9. KANSAS STATE
Ranking among 65 Power Five teams ...
Farrell: 52
Gorney: 59
Wommack: 58
Comment: "Kansas State almost always wears its traditional uniform which I can respect and I prefer the home look to the away whites. There are some alternative looks but rarely do I see them." – Gorney
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KANSAS STATE FANS AT KSTATEONLINE.COM
*****
10. IOWA STATE
Farrell: 51
Gorney: 61
Wommack: 62
Comment: "The all-white and all-red uniforms are OK but the best look for the Cyclones is the all-black look and they should wear it more." – Gorney
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH IOWA STATE FANS AT CYCLONEREPORT.COM