Warren, Taylor II nab honors

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren and safety Jason Taylor II earned conference honors Monday for their performances in OSU’s win at Boise State, as Warren was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week while Taylor II was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.

Making his first start as a Cowboy, Warren carried the ball 32 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns in OSU’s 21-20 win at Boise State. His totals for carries and rushing yards were both career highs and both numbers marked the most for a player in any game involving a Big 12 team this season.

Warren, who transferred to OSU from Utah State prior to this season, broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of the game. It was OSU's longest rushing play since Chuba Hubbard scored on a 92-yard rush against TCU in 2019 and tied for the second-longest play from scrimmage in the Big 12 this season. It was the second-longest rush of Warren’s career and marked his fourth consecutive game with a rushing touchdown. The senior had 150 rushing yards at halftime, the most for a Cowboy in a half since Hubbard rushed for 192 in the second half against TCU in 2019.

Taylor II earned his honors with late game heroics to help preserve the Cowboy win. With OSU leading 21-20 and only 2:09 remaining in the game, Taylor II blocked a 36-yard Boise State field goal attempt to preserve the one-point win for the Cowboys. Prior to the block, BSU kicker Jonah Dalmas had missed only one field goal attempt in his career. It was OSU's second blocked kick of the season and its 27th since 2013, ranking as the second-most in the FBS during that time frame.

Taylor II also contributed with four total tackles, including three solo stops, and added a quarterback hurry. It was the latest in a long line of game-changing plays for Taylor, who also has an onside kick return for a touchdown and fumble return for a touchdown in his career.

The recognition marks the first career Big 12 Player of the Week honors for both players. OSU has now received five weekly conference honors this season, as Malcolm Rodriguez earned defensive honors and LD Brown earned special teams honors against Tulsa to go along with the three received this week.