STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace is one of six finalists for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, SPORTyler announced Thursday.

The award is given annually to the top offensive player in FBS who also exhibits integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. In addition, the nominee must have been born in Texas, have graduated from a Texas high school or have played at a Texas-based junior college or FBS college. This year's finalists include Wallace, Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin, Houston quarterback D’Eriq King, Ole Miss offensive lineman Greg Little, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams.

Wallace, a sophomore, makes his first appearance as a finalist for the honor, and Cowboy receiver James Washington was also a finalist for the award last season.

A Fort Worth, Texas, native, Wallace is also one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, with the winner announced tonight at 6 p.m. CT on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

A first-team All-Big 12 honoree and a second-team Academic All-Big 12 selection, Wallace led the nation during the regular season with 59 receptions of 10 yards or longer, tied for the FBS lead with 25 receptions of 20 yards or longer and tied for the national lead with 18 catches of 25 yards or longer. His 17.82 yards per reception also led the FBS among players with a minimum of 60 catches, while his 1,408 total receiving yards ranked third nationally and his 61 first-down receptions led all Power Five conference players and ranked second nationally.

Wallace also did his best work on the biggest stages this season. In OSU’s three games against teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll, he averaged 5.6 receptions, 168.0 receiving yards and 2.0 receiving touchdowns per game.

Other notable accomplishments from Wallace’s season included him becoming the first player in school history to post two 200-yard receiving games against ranked opponents in the same season, producing four consecutive 100-yard receiving games to join Justin Blackmon as the only OSU underclassmen to achieve that feat and posting seven 100-yard receiving games to tie for the fifth-most in a single season in school history.

The winner of The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be announced at the award banquet in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 9, 2019, and all finalists are invited to the event.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the Fan Vote once per day at www.earlcampbellaward.com.





-----

The Cowboys head to Memphis, Tennessee this month to wrap up the 2018 season at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on New Year’s Eve, with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. CT on ESPN. Tickets are still available at www.okstate.com/tickets or by calling the OSU ticket office at 877-ALL-4-OSU.