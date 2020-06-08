News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 13:26:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Two more in-staters have '21 verbals up to 7

Casey Jordan
Staff Writer

Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State staff had a big weekend. Due to the recent activity on Twitter, Oklahoma State fans have been awaiting the news of a commitment as Gundy sent out his tweet to ind...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}