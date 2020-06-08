Two more in-staters have '21 verbals up to 7
Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State staff had a big weekend. Due to the recent activity on Twitter, Oklahoma State fans have been awaiting the news of a commitment as Gundy sent out his tweet to ind...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news