Oklahoma State alum and Action Network's Brett McMurphy broke kickoff times for several top games across the country and across the college football season on Thursday morning via X.

Two of those he broke this morning involve Oklahoma State.

OSU's initial renewal of the non-conference rivalry with Arkansas will kick at noon eastern on September 7, on ABC.

The renewal of the Colorado series as the Buffs return to the Big 12 is slated as a Black Friday game. It too will kickoff at noon on ABC.

OSU's other non-con games with South Dakota State and at Tulsa should be announced fairly soon. The balance of the Cowboy schedule will fall subject to the Big 12 television partner's week-by-week scheduling in the season.