IRVING, Texas – Oklahoma State’s Carson Benge and Nolan Schubart were selected to the 2024 Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team by the conference’s head coaches.

Schubart, a sophomore outfielder, is one of six players who was a unanimous selection, while Benge was named to the team as a utility player.

A two-way standout as a pitcher and outfielder, Benge was a Freshman All-American and All-Big 12 First Team performer in his first collegiate season in 2023.

Benge led the Cowboys with a .345 batting average to go along with seven home runs, 17 doubles and 43 RBIs. On the mound, the right-hander made 10 starts and was 2-2 with a 6.69 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 innings of work.

A semifinalist for the 2023 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award, Benge is on the Perfect Game Preseason All-America Third Team as a utility player.

Schubart is coming off a standout season in which he earned multiple All-America and Freshman All-America honors and was the Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year and an All-Big 12 First Team honoree.

The Michigan native posted a .338 batting average and a team-high 20 doubles and added 17 home runs and 74 RBIs. Among all NCAA Division I freshmen in 2023, Schubart ranked second in RBIs, third in doubles, sixth in total bases (144), walks (43) and slugging percentage (.667) and seventh in homers.

OSU opens the season with a weekend series at Sam Houston beginning Feb. 16