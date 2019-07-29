Top 2020 OL target set to visit
One of Oklahoma State's top remaining offensive line targets cut his list of schools three days ago, and is set to visit Stillwater on Tuesday. Monroe Mills top four consists of his home-state Missouri, Indiana and Kansas, in addition to OSU.
I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunities he has. I would also like to thank my friends and family for all the support they’ve given me! My final four schools are: #Mizzou #Hoosiers #GoPokes #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/4X9KgEe7vQ— Monroe Mills (@RoeMillsfootbal) July 26, 2019
The 6-7, 285-pounder hails from Columbia, Missouri. That may - or may not - give the hometown Tigers the edge. Mills is set to be in Stillwater on the 30th, so the Cowboys certainly have a chance here.