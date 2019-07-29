News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 15:41:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 2020 OL target set to visit

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Publisher

One of Oklahoma State's top remaining offensive line targets cut his list of schools three days ago, and is set to visit Stillwater on Tuesday. Monroe Mills top four consists of his home-state Missouri, Indiana and Kansas, in addition to OSU.

The 6-7, 285-pounder hails from Columbia, Missouri. That may - or may not - give the hometown Tigers the edge. Mills is set to be in Stillwater on the 30th, so the Cowboys certainly have a chance here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}