Three schools starting to stand out to Pullen
Recently, Oklahoma State held a VIP weekend for a special group of 2020 and 2021 prospects. One 2020 in attendance was Waco (TX) Connally three star offensive lineman Trent Pullen.Pullen has a nice...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news