STILLWATER, Okla. – Three Oklahoma State student-athletes were honored on the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team announced Wednesday, including wide receiver Brennan Presley, linebacker Collin Oliver and safety Kendal Daniels.

Presley is a senior entering his fourth year at OSU, while Oliver is a junior and Daniels is a redshirt sophomore.

A first team Academic All-Big 12 honoree for the second straight season in 2022, Presley was an honorable mention to the All-Big 12 team last year. He played in all 13 games and finished the year with 67 catches for 813 yards, both of which led the team. His 1,203 all-purpose yards were also 440 more than any other Cowboy. He ranked among the top five players in the Big 12 in receptions per game, receiving yards per game and combined kick return yards last season.

A former defensive end who moved to linebacker this spring, Oliver was also a first team Academic All-Big 12 honoree last season and has earned second team All-Big 12 honors following each of his first two years in Stillwater. He played all 13 games a year ago and led the team with five sacks and 12 quarterback hurries, while his 7.5 tackles for loss ranked fourth on the team. Before that he put together one of the most impressive true freshman seasons in the nation and in Oklahoma State history in 2021, earning unanimous Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors and freshman All-America honors.

Daniels jumped onto the national scene last season during his first significant playing time as a redshirt freshman. His honors last year included being named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, FWAA Freshman All-America honors and being listed on the second-team All-Big 12 team, to go with first team Academic All-Big 12 honors. He played in all 13 games and finished the year ranked fourth among all FBS freshmen with three interceptions and fifth among all FBS freshmen with an average of 5.5 tackles per game.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to open the 2023 season September 2 when it faces Central Arkansas at Boone Pickens Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Season tickets for Cowboy football are on sale now and provide the best value and seating options for fans. Tickets are available online through okstate.com/tickets and by calling or texting 877-255-4678.