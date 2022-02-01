Three Cowboys tabbed All-America

Oklahoma State baseball continued their string of preseason accolades on Monday, with three players being named to preseason All-America teams by two different publications.

Cowboy newcomer Victor Mederos was named as a pitcher to Baseball America's second team.

Two-way OSU players Justin Campbell and Nolan McLean were tabbed as first-team and third-team, respectively, by D1Baseball. Campell was named as a pitcher, while McLean was named as a Utility player both as a pitcher and position player.

Campbell was named to several post-season AA teams following a stellar redshirt (COVID) season in 2021. He went 7-2 in 14 appearances (13 starts), with a 2.57 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 84 innings. He also played in 30 games as OSU's designated hitter or as pinch-hitter and hit .269 with a homerun, five doubles and 10 RBI.\

As a true freshman in 2021, McLean started 39 games and hit .263 with eight homers, 10 doubles and 20 RBI. A prospect on the mound as well, he had two appearances on the mound last season.

A native of Cuba, Mederos transferred to OSU from Miami following his freshman season in 2021. He started eight games for the Hurricanes and posted a 2-3 mark.