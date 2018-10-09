Class of 2019 Heritage (Texas) Midlothian wide receiver Langston Anderson has a number of big-time suitors and he continues to weigh his options and plan out the rest of this fall. Even though he's juggling time on the field during his senior season with school and numerous messages from college coaches, Anderson has begun to focus in on his options. Originally set to wait until traditional Signing Day in February, he's moved up his commitment date to Dec. 19, when he plans to announce his decision and sign his letter-of-intent. Rivals.com caught up with Anderson this week to get the latest on his recruitment as well as his thoughts on his official visit to Oklahoma State.

On the Oklahoma State official visit: "It was nice. I saw that they’re struggling at quarterback but they have Spencer Sanders who is going to be in there next year. He’s going to be a really good player. The future is bright. I got to meet Coach Gundy and sit down and talk with him and that was amazing.. I liked what he talked about. The wide receivers coach is a real good coach and you can tell he knows what he’s doing and the whole staff was treating me like family. I had a good time."

On his fit in the Cowboys offense: "They asked me if I think I can come in and start and I said it’s something that I would have to work towards. I don’t want to say that I can come in start. A lot of people say that, but Gundy was telling me I have the potential to do so but it’s going to take a lot to know the playbook and the calls. He talked about their offense and their style of play and they let me know that if I come in and work I will have the chance to play."

On how the chance to play in a passing offense impacts his recruitment: "It means a lot because my end goal and dream is to make it to the league and to do that you have to get the ball a lot. That way teams and scouts can see what you do. Oklahoma State is one of the colleges that throws it a lot and makes sure their receivers get the ball."

On where Oklahoma State now sits in his pecking order: "In a few weeks I’m going to put out a Top 4. I’ll look at them and everything. They have a good chance of being in there."