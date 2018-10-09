Texas WR Langston Anderson recaps Pokes official, talks new decision date
The Latest
Class of 2019 Heritage (Texas) Midlothian wide receiver Langston Anderson has a number of big-time suitors and he continues to weigh his options and plan out the rest of this fall. Even though he's juggling time on the field during his senior season with school and numerous messages from college coaches, Anderson has begun to focus in on his options. Originally set to wait until traditional Signing Day in February, he's moved up his commitment date to Dec. 19, when he plans to announce his decision and sign his letter-of-intent. Rivals.com caught up with Anderson this week to get the latest on his recruitment as well as his thoughts on his official visit to Oklahoma State.
In His Words -- Oklahoma State
On the Oklahoma State official visit: "It was nice. I saw that they’re struggling at quarterback but they have Spencer Sanders who is going to be in there next year. He’s going to be a really good player. The future is bright. I got to meet Coach Gundy and sit down and talk with him and that was amazing.. I liked what he talked about. The wide receivers coach is a real good coach and you can tell he knows what he’s doing and the whole staff was treating me like family. I had a good time."
On his fit in the Cowboys offense: "They asked me if I think I can come in and start and I said it’s something that I would have to work towards. I don’t want to say that I can come in start. A lot of people say that, but Gundy was telling me I have the potential to do so but it’s going to take a lot to know the playbook and the calls. He talked about their offense and their style of play and they let me know that if I come in and work I will have the chance to play."
On how the chance to play in a passing offense impacts his recruitment: "It means a lot because my end goal and dream is to make it to the league and to do that you have to get the ball a lot. That way teams and scouts can see what you do. Oklahoma State is one of the colleges that throws it a lot and makes sure their receivers get the ball."
On where Oklahoma State now sits in his pecking order: "In a few weeks I’m going to put out a Top 4. I’ll look at them and everything. They have a good chance of being in there."
Baylor
On Baylor: "I'm not planning on taking an official visit there since it's in Texas and I can drive so I might go up soon and check it out. They’ve been talking to me and been on me every day. I’ve been watching them and they’re up and coming, way better than last year for sure. They’re hungry for success and I can tell with coaches and players they have they are going to get it."
On Baylor's turnaround this season and what it means for his recruitment: "I've been paying attention to it because basically I wanted to see how they bounced off last year and how they look in games as the year goes along. I've been talking a lot with their quarterback commit, Jacob Zeno, I watched his video, that’s a real good QB right there. The future is bright there. I’m going to go to another game, maybe the TCU-Baylor game but that will be an unofficial visit."
Texas Tech
"I’m still looking at them. Their season is going way better than I predicted, they have good wide receivers and I like Coach Jones a lot. Watching them in the games they have good production from their wide receivers. They’re in the mix for sure. I don’t think I’m going to take an official. I might go down and watch the game and see how goes."
Future Plans
"I'm going to cut my list to four and then those will be the four finalists I choose from on Dec. 19. I'm not sure who is going to make it right now but Washington State is talking to me a lot, TCU is still hitting me up and so is Ole Miss. I don't think I'm going to take all three of my remaining visits, probably just two more and I think Washington State will be one of them. I don't know about the fourth one yet."
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news