Texas, Oklahoma and other contenders lining up for 2021 WR Cody Jackson
CYPRESS, Texas -- Cody Jackson has jumped head first into his recruitment this spring and to no surprise, it has been eye-opening.The Class of 2021 standout wide receiver has made pit stops at Texa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news