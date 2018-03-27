Oklahoma State football started their spring session bright and early on Tuesday morning, with a 6 a.m. start. Head coach Mike Gundy said the team was ready to go.

“I thought it went great. Everybody was here and ready to go at 5:55," Gundy said. "We actually didn’t start until 6, but there’s always a lot of excitement when you get to come back out and start with football. We’ve got so many new guys that I was excited to watch them coach. It was a great experience.”

Gundy said for him, the most important thing this spring was identifying guys who didn't play much or at all last season who will be able to step up and contribute in 2018.

“Well we’ve got to find out who the guys are that need to step up and make plays this year," he said. " We know about Justice. We know about Brailford. It’s always the ‘tweeners’ – the guys that have redshirted or that didn’t play as much last year that have to step up and play 30 or 40 plays in the game – they need to establish themselves in the spring so they can have a good offseason.”