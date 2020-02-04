As has become the norm in the two-signing day era for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys don't expect many fireworks on the first Wednesday in February. In the four previous years with two signing days, OSU has only added one or two prospects on the later NLI day.

Unless Mike Gundy and co. have a surprise up their sleeve, that's what to expect on Wednesday. The OSU commitment list stands at 20 on the eve of signing day, with two prospects currently unsigned.

Here's a look at that pair:

Jabar Muhammed - Cornerback, DeSoto, Texas:Though he did not sign in the early period, Muhammed is actually the second-longest term commitment in OSU's 2020 class. He verbally committed on April 30, 2018. Early signee Eli Russ verbally committed two days before Muhammed. The fact that he did not sign on the first NLI day came as a surprise to fans, but wasn't unexpected by the staff. He chose to sign in a major signing ceremony with fellow DeSoto athletes tomorrow. There doesn't appear to be any reason to worry for OSU fans here. As a prospect, Muhammed is rated as a 3-star corner.

Lamont Bishop - Linebacker, Iowa Central C.C.: Bishop showed up late on the radar, visiting on the weekend of January 25th. He should be considered an under-the-radar JUCO prospect as well. An injury ended his sophomore season early, but he racked up 39 tackles in just 5 games. At minimum, Bishop should provide immediate depth to the Cowboy LB corps.

One additional possibility would be San Francisco College quarterback Ethan Bullock. The JUCO product visited officially last weekend and picked up an OSU offer on Monday. He has not committed as of Tuesday night, and one report had him enrolling at South Dakota State.

Outside of those two - barring any suprise signings - it should be a quick morning for OSU fans following the action. Then eyes turn to the transfer portal market, where Missouri cornerback Christian Holmes and LSU receiver Dee Anderson are grad transfers OSU is seeking to lock up.