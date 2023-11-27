One of the very few - and perhaps only - high school prospects OSU is waiting on has set his announcement for this week. Waco (TX) Connally cornerback Kobe Black has set his announcement or Wednesday, November 29th. Here is the rundown of what to expect.

At least until the transfer portal opens and closes, Oklahoma State is all but done in the high school and junior college ranks for the 2024 class.

The Announcement: Black will make his decision known from Connally high school. Due to other things going on that day, it's possible the date could be changed.

The Contenders: For a very high-profile recruit, Black has played things pretty close to the vest with not a lot of updates. What we do know is that his choice is likely either Texas or Oklahoma State.

OSU has at least a puncher's chance to land Black. For one thing, he's been to almost every OSU home game this season. That has a whole lot to do with watching older brother Korie, who is a current senior cornerback for the Cowboys. Kobe was in attendance on Saturday when the Pokes beat BYU. He also had planned to be in Austin for UT's Friday night win over Iowa State, but it looks like he ended up not making that trip. It is worth noting that Korie did not participate in the Cowboys' senior night activities, which is a strong indication that he will take advantage of the Covid year as a super senior at OSU next season. Playing with his brother has been a thought in Kobe's mind and it would appear that chance is there in Stilllwater next year.

Keep an eye out on The Corral for updates and then Black's announcement on Wednesday (or whenever it is rescheduled).