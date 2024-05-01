Oklahoma State continued their mid-week rivalry series with Wichita State on Tuesday at O'Brate Stadium. The Cowboys won in run-rule fashion and the story of the day was outfielder Nolan Schubart's big day.

All Schubart did was set a new program record with four home runs. And to that, he added a double and totaled seven RBI for a stat line that reads 5-5, 2B, 4 HR, 7 RBI.

Prior to Schubart’s record-setting effort, OSU had 18 three-homer games in program history, with 14 different Cowboys achieving that feat. Schubart also became the fourth Poke to hit three or more homers in a game multiple times in a career, joining Roy York, Adam Carr and Trevor Boone.

It was a classic wind-blowing-out spring contest. In addition to Schubart's four, the Cowboys hit five more four-baggers for a season-high of nine. Colin Brueggemann homered twice, while Carson Benge, Aidan Meola and Avery Ortiz also went deep.

OSU returns to Big 12 action Friday when the Cowboys open a road series at Texas. The opener in Austin is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.