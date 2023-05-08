STILLWATER – Nolan Schubart tied the Oklahoma State record for home runs and RBIs in a game to lead the 16th-ranked Cowboys to a 20-7 run-rule win over East Tennessee State in seven innings Sunday at O’Brate Stadium.

With the series sweep, the Pokes improved to 33-14 on the season, while ETSU fell to 20-25. OSU mingled with the record books on the weekend series as its 44 combined runs across play marked the program’s most runs in a series since 2010 when it tallied 46 runs in a four-game set against Massachusetts.

Schubart’s day saw him go 3-for-3 with three home runs, two of those grand slams, and 10 RBIs. In doing saw, the freshman reached several record marks, including:

Tying the OSU record for homers in a game. It marks the 18th time in program history the feat has been achieved, and he is the 14th different Cowboy to hit the mark, tying the OSU record for RBIs in a game. He now shares the record with Jason Heath, who drove in 10 runs against Kansas State on April 23, 1993, tying the Big 12 Conference record for grand slams in a game. He joins Kansas State’s Drew Mount, Oklahoma’s Jose Montenegro and Texas Tech’s Jason Landreth on that list.

OSU earned its runs in bunches, plating a pair of six-run innings and two four-run frames. David Mendham and Roc Riggio each added three-run homers in the game, while Carson Benge had three hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Ryan Bogusz picked up the win, his first of the season, as he worked three innings in relief of starter Brennan Phillips and allowed just one run on four hits.

ETSU’s Cameron Sisernos made his mark in the series, recording five home runs across the three games, and also homered three times on Sunday.

Sisneros launched a two-run homer to center field in the first to put the Bucs up early, but OSU dialed up a response in the second as Mendham and Riggio cranked out three-run bombs to give the Pokes a 6-2 lead.

ETSU added three runs on three hits in the third, stamped by a Nick Iannantone solo home run, to cut the Cowboys’ lead to one.

However, the Cowboys wrangled up another six-run inning in the fourth to regain control. In a bases-loaded battle, Carson Benge rattled off four consecutive foul balls before dropping a two-RBI double to left-center. Following a walk and a pitching change, Schubart ripped a grand slam to left to make the score 12-5.

Cisernos collected a solo homer in the fifth for the Bucs, but the Cowboys came back swinging in the sixth. Chase Adkison and Marcus Brown collected RBI doubles, while Schubart smashed a two-run homer in the inning.

Leading 16-7 in the seventh, OSU opened the inning with a walk and back-to-back singles to load the bases and bring Schubart to the plate and the frosh called game, smashing an opposite-field grand slam to clinch the run-rule win.

OSU returns to Big 12 action Friday when the Cowboys open their final regular season home series against Kansas State.



